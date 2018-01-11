Hetero launches ‘Mabura’ in India

Mabura is the Biosimilar version of AbbVie’s Humira
Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies and the world’s largest producer of anti-retroviral drugs, has announced the launch of its fourth biosimilar drug ‘Adalimumab’ under the brand name ‘Mabura’ in India.
The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare in the country. Mabura is an anti-inflammatory biologic medication specific for human tumor necrosis factor (TNF), indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune disorders such as psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis etc.
Mabura will be available as a pre-filled syringe (PFS) of 40mg and is administered subcutaneously. Hetero’s Mabura is the Biosimilar version of AbbVie’s Humira. Adalimumab is the first fully human monoclonal antibody which was first approved by US FDA in 2002.
The product will be manufactured at our dedicated state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Biologics, based at Hyderabad, India.