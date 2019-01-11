Hetero launches generic Lapatinib under brand name ‘Hertab’ in India

The drug is made available in two SKUs, each consisting of 30 tablets and 150 tablets
Hetero announced the launch of generic version of Lapatinib (250 mg) tablets in India. The product is marketed and distributed under the brand name ‘HERTAB’ by Hetero Healthcare. It is made available in two SKUs, each consisting of 30 tablets and 150 tablets.
HERTAB (Lapatinib) is an oral therapy indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal women with HER2-positive advanced breast cancer patients whose disease has progressed after taking Trastuzumab therapy. Lapatinib is used in combination with other medication Capecitabine or Letrozole, which together, inhibit the growth of cancer cells in patients.