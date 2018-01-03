Hetero launches biosimilar Adalimumab

The product under the brand name ‘Mabura’ in India, will be manufactured in Hyderabad
Hetero announced the launch of its fourth biosimilar drug ‘Adalimumab’ under the brand name ‘Mabura’ in India. The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare in the country. Mabura is an anti-inflammatory biologic medication specific for human tumor necrosis factor (TNF), indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune disorders such as psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis etc.
Mabura will be available as a pre-filled syringe (PFS) of 40mg and is administered subcutaneously.
Hetero’s Mabura is the biosimilar version of AbbVie’s Humira. Adalimumab is the first fully human monoclonal antibody which was first approved by US FDA in 2002.
The product will be manufactured at dedicated state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biologics, based at Hyderabad.