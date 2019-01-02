Hetero Labs acquires Tarbis Farma

The acquisition enables Hetero with a strong front-end marketing presence giving Amarox the required commercial infrastructure, product portfolio, manpower and a seamless entry into the retail, hospital and tender business channels in Spain
Hetero announced that its European subsidiary Amarox has acquired Tarbis Farma, a company operating in Spain from Grupo Ferrer Internacional. Tarbis Farma comes with a robust product portfolio and an extensive marketing network with well-experienced personnel in retail business across Spain. The acquisition enables Hetero with a strong front-end marketing presence giving Amarox the required commercial infrastructure, product portfolio, manpower and a seamless entry into the retail, hospital and tender business channels in Spain.
AV Narasa Reddy, Executive Director, Hetero Labs, stated that this acquisition fits very well with Hetero’s growth strategy in EU giving Amarox a platform to reach out to the customers in a robust way with the present portfolio and Hetero’s pipeline of products.
The buyer and seller were advised by Crowe and Deloitte respectively.