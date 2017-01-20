Hester Biosciences posts net profit of Rs 5.80 crore in Q3 FY17

The net profit is recorded at Rs 17.76 crore for the quarter ending nine months FY16
Animal healthcare company, Hester Biosciences has recently posted its Q3 FY17 results. The company has posted a net sales of Rs 28.52 crores in Q3FY17 as compared to Rs 24.17 crores for the previous corresponding period in FY16, thereby registering a growth of 18 per cent. The net profit is recorded at Rs 5.80 crore as against Rs 4.76 crore for the previous corresponding period in FY16, thereby registering a growth of 22 per cent. Earnings per share for the Q3FY17 is at Rs 6.82 as against Rs 5.59 for Q3FY16.
In the quarter ending nine months FY16, the company has reported a net sales of Rs 88.28 crore as compared to Rs 72.71 crore for the previous corresponding period, thereby registering a growth of 21 per cent. The net profit is recorded at Rs 17.76 crore as against Rs 13.72 crore for the previous corresponding period, thereby registering a growth of 30 per cent. Earnings per share is at Rs 20.89 as against Rs 16.13 for the nine months ended FY16.