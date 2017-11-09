Hester Biosciences’ net profit up in Q2FY18

In H1FY18, net profit is recorded at Rs 15.04 crore
Hester Biosciences recently posted its Q2 and H1FY18 results. Net sales for Q2FY18 is recorded at Rs 38.48 crore as compared to Rs 30.17 crore for the previous corresponding period, thereby registering a growth of 27.53 per cent. Net profit for Q2FY18 is recorded at Rs 8.86 crore as compared to Rs 5.99 crore for the previous corresponding period, thereby registering a growth of 47.85 per cent. Earnings per share for the Q2FY18 stands at Rs 10.41 as compared to Rs 7.04 for Q2FY17.
Net Sales for H1FY18 is recorded at Rs 67.52 crore as compared to Rs 60.89 crore for the previous corresponding period, thereby registering a growth of 10.89 per cent. Net profit for H1FY18 is recorded at Rs 15.04 crore as compared to Rs 12.01 crore for the previous corresponding period, thereby registering a growth of 25.27 per cent. Earnings per share for H1FY18 stands at Rs 17.68 as against Rs 14.12 for H1FY17.
The sales in the poultry divisions grew at 12.21 per cent while in the large animal divisions it grew at 173.90 per cent in Q2FY18. Domestic sales grew by 37.03 per cent while exports decreased by 15.84 per cent in Q2FY18.