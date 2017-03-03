Herbalife Nutrition partners with Syngene

Launches nutrition research and development lab in India
Herbalife, a global nutrition company, has launched its first nutrition research and development lab in India, in partnership with Syngene. The strategic partnership will help Herbalife Nutrition develop and formulate world-class nutrition products for Indian consumers.
The new facility spans 3,000 sq ft, and is located within the Syngene campus at Bengaluru. The facility also houses a separate Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) formulation lab to support product testing, sampling and end-product development.
The lab will house a group of Syngene scientists that will work for Herbalife Nutrition on various research and development projects. Herbalife will work closely with Syngene in the areas of research and development in the field of nutrition – including product development, sensory evaluation and testing, scientific content writing pertaining to nutritional products and supplements, project management, formulation development, analytical service, stability study and other related services – and ensure that the right systems and processes are followed to deliver world-class nutrition products for Herbalife India.
Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head, Herbalife International India, said, “Practising good nutrition habits is fast becoming a way of life and it is imperative for us to ensure that we consistently deliver high quality and affordable products to our consumers. Apart from bringing the global portfolio of products to India, we also endeavour to develop flavours that appeal to the Indian palate.”
Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, MD, Syngene International, said, “We are happy to partner with Herbalife in setting up their lab. At Syngene, we are committed to developing products that enable people to lead healthier lives. We see many synergies in this association and feel it is natural for us to partner with Herbalife Nutrition to help them in their quest of advancing better nutrition.”
Dr Manoj Nerurkar, COO, Syngene International added, “This is our fifth dedicated centre and second for nutrition research. We see this partnership as an endorsement of Syngene’s scientific capabilities to deliver innovative solutions across a wide industry segment and look forward to working closely with Herbalife Nutrition to support their R&D requirements.”