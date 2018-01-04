HCG’s Triesta unit in agreement with Strand Life Sciences

Strategic initiative creates integrated platform dedicated to next generation precision medicine
Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) announced execution of definitive agreements for the business combination of its Triesta Sciences business unit with Strand Life Sciences.
The combination of Triesta and Strand will create an integrated platform with end to end capabilities in precision medicine – proprietary analytics, clinical research, access to the HCG biorepository, genomic technologies, assay development and validation and a network of laboratories offering a broad menu of tests.