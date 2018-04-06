Home / Latest Updates / HCL Technologies acquires C3i Solutions for $60 mn

HCL Technologies acquires C3i Solutions for $60 mn

By PTI on April 6, 2018
20180415ep25

The move will aim to accelerate Indian IT firms growth in life sciences sector

Software services firm HCL Technologies has acquired C3i Solutions for $60 million, a move aimed at accelerating the Indian IT firms growth in life sciences and consumer services.

C3i Solutions is a wholly-owned, independently operated subsidiary of Merck & Co, (known as MSD outside the US and Canada). It provides multi-channel customer engagement services for life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.

“With this acquisition, HCL will complement its broad-based IT and business services capability with the additional depth that C3i has in the life sciences and CPG verticals,” the country’s fourth largest software firm HCL Technologies said in a statement.

C3is expertise in the clinical, pharmacovigilance, and pharma sales support domains and the strong partnership will enable HCLs life sciences customers to become more patient-centric and offer services to IT and business stakeholders, it added.

“C3is capabilities provide HCL with an innovative and complementary services portfolio and a vast customer base to further strengthen HCLs position as a leading technology solutions provider to the life sciences and consumer industries,” said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies.

According to a regulatory filing, HCL Technologies, through its step down subsidiary, HCL America, will acquire 100 per cent stock of Telerx Marketing that operates as C3i Solutions.

Please Wait while comments are loading...