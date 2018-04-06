HCL Technologies acquires C3i Solutions for $60 mn

The move will aim to accelerate Indian IT firms growth in life sciences sector
Software services firm HCL Technologies has acquired C3i Solutions for $60 million, a move aimed at accelerating the Indian IT firms growth in life sciences and consumer services.
C3i Solutions is a wholly-owned, independently operated subsidiary of Merck & Co, (known as MSD outside the US and Canada). It provides multi-channel customer engagement services for life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.
“With this acquisition, HCL will complement its broad-based IT and business services capability with the additional depth that C3i has in the life sciences and CPG verticals,” the country’s fourth largest software firm HCL Technologies said in a statement.
C3is expertise in the clinical, pharmacovigilance, and pharma sales support domains and the strong partnership will enable HCLs life sciences customers to become more patient-centric and offer services to IT and business stakeholders, it added.
“C3is capabilities provide HCL with an innovative and complementary services portfolio and a vast customer base to further strengthen HCLs position as a leading technology solutions provider to the life sciences and consumer industries,” said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies.
According to a regulatory filing, HCL Technologies, through its step down subsidiary, HCL America, will acquire 100 per cent stock of Telerx Marketing that operates as C3i Solutions.