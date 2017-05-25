Havas Group acquires Sorento

The addition serves to establish Havas Health & You with a cornerstone health-and-wellness agency in the growing Indian market
Havas Group is expanding its capabilities and footprint by adding Sorento, an India-based Health-and-Wellness Communications Agency, to its roster of agencies. Sorento will integrate the Havas Health & You business unit and be re-branded as Havas Life Sorento. This strategic acquisition will allow Havas to further develop its regional presence and add to its depth and breadth in India to deliver for global clients.
Reportedly, Sorento’s current client base is a mix for Havas’ health-and-wellness activities, with such international clients as Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, MSD, along with local pharmas including Alkem, Dr Reddy’s, Finlinea Healthwits, Glenmark and Torrent. The agency is well regarded by clients and peers and is the only Indian healthcare agency to have won the prestigious Cannes Lion.
Yannick Bolloré, CEO, Havas Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Sorento to our group. The team will partner with Havas Health & You India to create a broader health-and-wellness offering in the region for our existing global clients and provide a new infusion of energy that will allow us to expand our Asia Pacific (APAC) capabilities.”
Following the acquisition, the management team of Susan Josi and Sangeeta Barde—Sorento’s co-founders and managing partners—will continue to head up the team of more than 70 health-and-wellness comms professionals. Josi and Barde will report to Charles Houdoux, CEO, Havas Health & You APAC, and will work closely with local Havas India management for day-to-day operations.