Harish Natarajan appointed as new President and COO of Strand Life Sciences

Strand Life Sciences announced the appointment of Harish Natarajan as President (Clinical Diagnostics Business) and Chief Operating Officer with effect from December 21, 2018. Over his 28 years in the field, Natarajan has spent 15 years in healthcare and 12 years as CEO of organisations such as Baxter, Bausch and Lomb and HCL Healthcare. He is passionate about creating a proactive healthcare system that is rooted in wellness, early detection and primary care. Early diagnosis is critical to an effective cure and as the new COO at the helm of Strand Life Sciences, Natarajan is committed to the company’s motto of new generation healthcare with diagnostic reports that matter.
Dr Ramesh Hariharan, Co-Founder and CEO, Strand Life Sciences said, “Strand Life Sciences is now an end-to-end diagnostics player in India, offering solutions in advanced Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) diagnostics; specialised diagnostics for Oncology, women’s health and infectious diseases, data analytics-based wellness predictions and the entire range of routine tests. Our geographical reach now spans most major Indian cities, and with Natarajan at the helm, our strong R&D and data sciences teams will continue to drive innovative growth as well as partnerships with major international players like Quest.”