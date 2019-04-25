GVK MIAL receives “CEIV PHARMA” certification by IATA

GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has received IATA CEIV pharma certification as a first in India
The GVK led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has become the first airport in India and the third in Asia to achieve “IATA CEIV” certification. The certificate is an industry recognition, supporting the air transport industry to comply with pharmaceutical manufacturers’ requirements.
MIAL was conferred this recognition after successful completion of training courses, on-site assessment, and complex validation processes. Following this development, MIAL has initiated the certification process in a community approach together with its air cargo supply chain partners.
The IATA CEIV pharma certification was introduced to prevent temperature excursions of pharma products during air transport with the key objective of patient safety and reduction of losses attributed to logistical issues.
Apart from being awarded this key accreditation, GVK MIAL is also a strategic member of ‘Pharma Aero’ and the project lead for ‘Airside Transport Benchmark’. The airport will be soon launch India’s largest Temperature Controlled Solution for the transport of Pharmaceuticals on the Tarmac region.
The IATA CEIV aims to improve the handling of Pharmaceutical cargo by complying with existing national and international regulations. The authorization ensures adequately equipped facilities, safety & security, standardization and transparency across the air transport supply chain.