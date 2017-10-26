GVK BIO launches eCule

The App simplifies the whole ordering process from inquiry to delivery and also allows live tracking to stay apprised with the project
GVK BIO announced the launch of India’s first mobile App ‘eCule’ for drug discovery services. The App simplifies the whole ordering process from inquiry to delivery and also allows live tracking to stay apprised with the project. Customers who typically follow a FFS (Fee for Services) model can now easily place an order from the mobile using the feature-rich menu to choose a particular service line at the comfort of their home or office and time.
“The App caters to both new customers as well as the ones who have a dedicated team of scientists working on their project,” said Dr Sudhir Kumar Singh, President – Discovery and Development Services, GVK BIO. “We will bring convenience to research labs and biopharma firms who are looking for firms like GVK BIO for assistance on research work,” he adds.
‘eCule’ enables users to order a compound by choosing a structure image of the reference compound from the inbuilt database or your phone’s gallery. The App is available to download on App Store for iOS users and on Play Store for Android users.