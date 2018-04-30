Gulf Congress on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences to be held in Abu Dhabi

It will focus on the core knowledge and major advances in the ever-expanding field of pharmacy and pharma sciences
Gulf Congress on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is slated to be held on September 17-18, 2018 at Abu Dhabi, UAE. The theme of the conference is Global Innovations & Recent Advancements in Pharmaceutical Science. Pharma Conference 2018, an international event, will focus on the core knowledge and major advances in the ever-expanding field of pharmacy and pharma sciences.
It is a platform where experts will discuss innovative researches and developments in the pharma field. Reportedly, eminent personalities in the fields of pharmaceutics will attend the event and delegates will get a chance to learn the latest technological advancements.
The topics to be covered at the conference include drug discovery & development, novel drug delivery system, pharmaceutical nanotechnology, bioavailability & bioequivalence, pharmacogenomics, pharma formulations, clinical research, advances in pharma packaging, pharma analysis, quality assurance & quality control, pharmacokinetics & pharmacodynamics, pharmacology & toxicology, drug targeting and drug development, biopharmaceutics, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, pharmacy practice.