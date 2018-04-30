Home / Latest Updates / Gulf Congress on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences to be held in Abu Dhabi

Gulf Congress on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences to be held in Abu Dhabi

By EP News Bureau on April 30, 2018
ep-gulf-congress-600

It will focus on the core knowledge and major advances in the ever-expanding field of pharmacy and pharma sciences

Gulf Congress on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is slated to be held on September 17-18, 2018 at Abu Dhabi, UAE. The theme of the conference is Global Innovations & Recent Advancements in Pharmaceutical Science. Pharma Conference 2018, an international event, will focus on the core knowledge and major advances in the ever-expanding field of pharmacy and pharma sciences.

It is a platform where experts will discuss innovative researches and developments in the pharma field. Reportedly, eminent personalities in the fields of pharmaceutics will attend the event and delegates will get a chance to learn the latest technological advancements.

The topics to be covered at the conference include drug discovery & development, novel drug delivery system, pharmaceutical nanotechnology, bioavailability & bioequivalence, pharmacogenomics, pharma formulations, clinical research, advances in pharma packaging, pharma analysis, quality assurance & quality control, pharmacokinetics & pharmacodynamics, pharmacology & toxicology, drug targeting and drug development, biopharmaceutics, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, pharmacy practice.