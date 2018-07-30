Gujarat FDCA, bioMerieux India conducts workshop on pharmaceutical microbiology

65 drugs inspector of FDCA participated in this knowledge sharing workshop
To meet the challenges of quality drugs and pharmaceuticals in the country, the quality control and microbiological testing is the need of the day. Government of Gujarat is keen to see that its Food and Drugs administration be strengthened with technological advancement by way of training to its manpower in the state. FDCA Commissioner Dr HG Koshia in a training programme jointly organised with bioMerieux and state FDCA in Ahmedabad said recently, that both the Drugs and Food Safety staff in the state will be given a global perspective & regulatory environment focused on Data Integrity in Pharmaceutical and food Microbiology.
A one day workshop & seminar on ‘Pharmaceutical Microbiology & Advancement in Pharmaceutical Microbiology’ was conducted jointly by Gujarat FDCA & bioMerieux India recently. As many as 65 drugs inspectors from the state participated in this knowledge sharing workshop.
Dr Koshia said, “The main objective of this workshop & seminar is to reach out to 65 drug inspectors in lieu of imparting & educating them on Pharmaceutical Microbiology and advancements in Pharmaceutical Microbiology and providing an over view on Global perspective & Regulatory Environment focused on Data Integrity in Pharmaceutical Microbiology. Such training will be organised frequently to meet the need of the advancement of the global technology.”
Suresh Kumar, India Head of biomereux informed,“This was the first of its kind in the state. FDCA has developed a technologically upgraded Baroda laboratory with global microbiological advanced technology received from bioMerieux India as a strategic knowledge partnership. Biomerieux has signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this purpose.”