Guhaprasad Nagarajan takes over as CEO of Aculife Healthcare

Guhaprasad Nagarajan has taken over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aculife Healthcare, a Nirma Group company. Aculife is a leader in intravenous fluids manufacturing with a product portfolio comprising of electrolytes, blood products, plasma volume expanders, specialised solutions like anaesthetics, parenteral nutrition and specialised antibiotics. The $100mn company has 8 manufacturing plants and employs over 4,000 employees with a presence in over 70 countries.
As CEO Nagarajan will institutionalise best practices into the entire value chain from product development to achieving leadership position in the markets that the company has its presence in. He also intends to leverage the organisation’s excellent manufacturing infrastructure to penetrate into newer specialised portfolios.
Nagarajan comes with a varied experience of over 30 years in building brands and teams by institutionalising the brand, sales and team practices for reputed pharma companies in the global markets including India. In his last assignment as President (Global Brands and Global Institutional Business), he played a key role in aligning the R&D, Q.C., Q.A., and manufacturing and regulatory functions to achieve the best value for the organisation.
Aculife, a part of the Nirma group of companies has the world’s largest manufacturing infrastructure (spread over 650 acres) for parenteral solutions under one roof. This gives it the unique opportunity to leverage the same to become the leader in all the specialised parenteral solutions in its portfolio. This infrastructure will also be leveraged to enter into related and allied sterile solutions markets which offer significant opportunities in India as well as globally.
Nagarajan has a penchant for a strong result oriented approach that is driven through institutionalising business processes. In the past he has built Mega Brands in the therapies of high-end Antibiotics, Cardiovascular, Pain, Antirheumatics, Anthelmintics and Antimalarials. He has been credited with spearheading the presence of Alkem Laboratories in the high end antibiotics markets; Ipca Laboratories in Cardiovascular and Antidiabetic markets, and also successfully building its Global Brands and Global Institutional business in over 40 countries.
An alumnus of UDCT Mumbai, Nagarajan is a B.Sc. Tech with a Masters in Management Studies (MMS) in Marketing from Somaiya Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai. With three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, he has served in various capacities at some of the country’s top pharma organizations including Wockhardt, Alkem Laboratories and IPCA Laboratories.