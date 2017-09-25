GSK Pharma to sell land in Thane to Oberoi Realty for Rs 555 cr

The board has approved the sale of around 60 acres land of the company at Thane
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK) said its board has approved the sale of around 60 acres land of the company at Thane in Maharashtra to Oberoi Realty for a consideration of Rs 555 crore.
The company, however, did not mention what it proposes to do with the money.
“The Board of directors of the company at its meeting held approved the sale of the company’s land ad measuring approximately 60 acres located at Thane, Maharashtra to Oberoi Realty for a consideration of Rs 555 crore,” GSK Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.
The proposed sale is subject to receipt of all statutory and regulatory approvals from the concerned authorities and signing of the definitive documents in this regard between the company and Oberoi Realty, it added.