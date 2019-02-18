GSK Consumer Healthcare posts ₹ 1117-crore revenue in Q3

Revenue growth at 7.5 per cent, PBT growth at 37 per cent
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare declared its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company recorded a revenue growth of 7.5 per cent. The quarter reported revenue of ₹ 1117 crores, while the PBT was at ₹ 347 crores, a growth of 37 per cent.
Commenting on the results, Navneet Saluja, Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare said, “We have been witnessing healthy sustainable growth in our financial performance in the past few quarters. This growth is reflective of the unflinching trust that our consumers have in our products. Some of our work in recent quarters in rural areas is hugely satisfying and makes me extremely proud. Initiatives such as the Horlicks Swasthya Abhiyan (HSA) and Village Level Entrepreneurship (VLE) have empowered thousands of women in villages, thereby enabling us to fulfil our core philosophy of doing good, while doing business.”
“Protein deficiency, hidden hunger and stunting are some of the challenges the country faces today and have been rightly called out by the government in the National Nutrition Mission doctrine. As a brand we are committed to complement this cause by dialing our innovation portfolio and bringing to life products like Protein+ and Growth+ in the easy reach of consumers.” Saluja added.