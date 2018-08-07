Grundfos Forum 2018 to broadcast from Suzhou, China

The virtual conference will broadcast live on August 15 and 16, 2018 and OnDemand from August 17 to October 14, 2018
The Grundfos Forum 2018 will be broadcasted from Suzhou, China through a virtual conference. The forum will give professionals from all over the world the opportunity to hear from world-class engineers, government leaders, consultants, academics and other key decision-makers about ways to move and manage the world’s water better, under this year’s theme of ‘Intelligent Connectivity’.
The virtual conference will broadcast live on August 15 and 16, 2018 and OnDemand from August 17 to October 14, 2018. In addition to the access to talks, events and breakout sessions, participants will also get to have their voice heard – they will get to take part in the forum’s interactive spaces, interact with forum participants, and chat with experts while exploring the exhibition area.
Online participants will also be automatically enrolled into the Leaderboard Challenge, where points are gained through participation. The top five participants will win a trip to Grundfos’ headquarters in Bjerringbro, Denmark.
Kim Jensen, Regional Managing Director, Grundfos Asia Pacific region, said, “We have received tremendous feedback from business leaders and our customers about the insight and learnings that they have gained from attending our forum over the years. This year, we are hosting the conference online so that we can reach more industry professionals who are not able to make it to the event in person.”
“Just as how technology has changed our relationship with water, it has transformed the way we get to engage with one another. With the virtual conference, people will not only get to tap into a wealth of knowledge, but also actively participate in the discussions with our experts and other participants.”