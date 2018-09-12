Green ChemisTree Foundation, GCIPR to organise technical conference

The objective of the conference is to enable greater business value for Indian pharma API and bulk intermediate manufacturers
The Green ChemisTree Foundation, in collaboration with the ACS-Green Chemistry Institute’s Pharmaceutical Roundtable, is organising a two-day technical conference and Expo on ‘Advancing Implementation of Green Chemistry and Engineering in the Indian Pharma Industry’ on September 27 and 28, 2018,.
The objective of the technical conference is to enable greater business value for Indian pharma API and bulk intermediate manufacturers / suppliers by emerging as an environmentally responsible pharma supply-chain in the global pharma industry.
The structure of the conference consists of four parallel events, viz.:
Ø Pharma leadership summit
Ø Workshop on biocatalysis in pharma API industry
Ø Workshop on essential tools & techniques for driving green chemistry in pharma industry
Ø Seminar on ready-to-implement green chemistry technologies & solutions.
The audience at the conference will include pharma industry leadership comprising of senior management like MDs, CEOs, President, Technical Directors, CSOs, CTOs, and VP / Head of R&D / Technology.