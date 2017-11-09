Granules India posts Q2 net profit at Rs 40 crore

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 399.39 crore
Granules India has reported almost flat consolidated net profit at Rs 40.33 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.82 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Granules India said in a regulatory filing.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 399.39 crore as against Rs 367.68 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.
“As our emerging business is taking shape to drive future business growth, our core business continues to deliver sustainable revenues,” Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, CMD, Granules India said.