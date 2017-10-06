Granules India gets EIR from USFDA for OmniChem facility

OmniChem facility is operated by 50:50 joint venture of Granules India and Ajinimoto OmniChem
Granules India has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for the OmniChem facility at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
OmniChem facility is operated by 50:50 joint venture of Granules India and Ajinimoto OmniChem, it said in a filing on BSE.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued EIR for the company’s OmniChem facility, it added.
“This facility was inspected by the US FDA in December 2016 and there were seven observations during the inspection. The facility manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) intermediates,” Granules India said.