Govt urges doctors to prescribe cheaper generic drugs

The government plans to open around 300 more Jan Aushadhi stores soon
The government wants doctors to prescribe cheaper generic drugs which will be available at the Jan Aushadhi stores across the country. Around 300 more Jan Aushadhi stores are likely to open soon.
“Generic drugs for one and all are the need of the hour and we are glad to begin the same in Maharashtra. This will be a revolutionary step in healthcare and we will also urge doctors to prescribe generic drugs. This will help people save money and bring relief to them,” said Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, at workshop on Jan Aushdhi in Mumbai.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, a total of 3,000 stores will be opened by December this year, which will provide quality drugs at affordable prices, the minister said.
Addressing the event, Biplab Chatterjee, CEO, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) said, “We are seeking application for setting up of more Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country.”
At present, about 2,700 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing affordable medicines to the people. These stores are in 426 districts across 30 states and Union territories. Only 80 centres were opened between 2008 and 2014.