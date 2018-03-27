Govt considering proposal to ban oxytocin import

The drug will be supplied only to registered hospitals and clinics in public and private sector
A proposal to prohibit the import of oxytocin and its formulations for humans as well as animal use is under consideration of the government, the Parliament was informed today. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said the government is considering to regulate and restrict oxytocin for human use so that the drug is supplied only to registered hospitals and clinics in public and private sector.
Besides, the government is mulling to adopt bar coding system for manufacture of Oxytocin formulations so as to ensure track and traceability of the product to avoid its misuse, the minister added. The Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) in its 78th meeting held on February 12, 2018 has also agreed to prohibit the import of oxytocin and its formulations for human use as well as animal use under Section 10 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Mandaviya said.
The government is looking to ban the import of oxytocin as cases of its misuse by some dairy owners and farmers to boost milk production and increase size of vegetables has come into light.