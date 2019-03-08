GoI introduces nicotine replacement gum Nirmal under PMBJP

Nirmal will be available in various districts across the country in Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendras
The Government of India (GoI) further strengthened its commitment to fight tobacco addiction in the country by introducing Nirmal, a nicotine replacement gum under its Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). Launched on the occasion of Janaushadh Diwas, promotion of Nirmal is a bold step by the government to achieve the objectives as per the National Health Policy 2017. Starting today, Nirmal would be available in various districts across the country in the Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Kendras.
Inclusion of Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in the mainstream de-addiction drive is a progressive and welcome move which would have far reaching impact on the physical and economic health of the country. Even though WHO lists NRT (both as a gum and a patch format) as an Essential Medicine to quit smoking, yet NRT had not been adopted as the first form of treatment.
Dr Jagannath P, Former State Consultant for Karnataka, and also worked for a WHO-funded project on National Tobacco Control Program said, “I am thrilled about the introduction of Nirmal under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. When the WHO announced Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) as a frontline aid to the cessation of smoking, it went on to become a super successful means to quell the urge among smokers worldwide. Through this initiative, the government has taken a bold step towards reducing causalities due to tobacco addiction.”
It is an innovative therapy which helps quitters with small quantities of nicotine but without the other harmful and cancer causing chemicals which are the usual accompaniments in cigarettes. The small nicotine quantities help a smoker overcome the urge, build the person’s willpower to quit and prevents withdrawal symptoms normally associated with cigarette quitting.