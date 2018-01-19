GNH India provides medicinal aid to conflict zone Somalia

After delivering 89,500 packages of drugs for worth $27,785 to Somalia, GNH has lined up a subsequent shipment of multi- vitamins antibiotics and pain killer drugs
GNH India has delivered a not for profit consignment of eight basic medicines to Somalia. Even though under a US Trade sanction, GNH ensured that at least rudimentary medical aid reached those who needed it the most; irrespective of geographical boundaries or political conflict.
Somalia lacks basic amenities and medicines due to decades of conflict. In response to this massive deficit, a Somalia-based pharmaceutical company approached GNH India to provide medicinal aid for drugs such as antibiotics, dietary supplements for infants, multi-vitamins, minerals and trace elements, pain killers and general anesthetics.
Dr Piyush Gupta, Associate Director, GNH India “Upon knowing the situation in Somalia and the medicines needed, there was no way we could not help out. GNH India ensured that the consignment reached the destination at minimum cost.”
The MD of Somalia-based pharmaceutical company said – “My country is under serious distress; not just politically, but socially and economically as well. My mission upon reaching India was to find a wholesaler willing to hear my cause. Dr Gupta obliged and took it upon himself to ensure that the consignment reached us on time. We have also discussed further trade relations with GNH India,”
Reportedly, after delivering 89,500 packages of drugs for worth $27,785 to Somalia, GNH has taken this project as its core responsibility and have lined up a subsequent shipment of multi- vitamins antibiotics and pain killer drugs to aid the country.