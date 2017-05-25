GNH imports Olaratumab to India

It is a monoclonal antibody developed for the treatment of solid tumours soft tissue sarcomas
GNH India, pharmaceutical wholesaler, has imported a life-saving medicine called Olaratumab, trade name Lartruvo, that is now available through official import channels. Reportedly, it is a monoclonal antibody developed by Eli Lilly for the treatment of solid tumours. It is directed against the platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha. The cost of each injection is approximately Rs 1,72,500.
Dr Piyush Gupta, Associate Director, GNH India commented, “GNH India has always believed that everyone should have access to proper healthcare and medicines, and we strive to deliver the same to the people irrespective of the global boundaries. In this effort we have aimed to import a rare orphan status drug called, ‘Olaratumab’ that is used to treat soft tissue sarcoma. It gives us tremendous pleasure to be the first Indian specialized wholesaler to provide this life-saving medicine in India and we look forward to many more opportunities”
According to the company release, the drug is classified as orphan drug as it is not available easily world-wide. In February 2015, the European Medicines Agency assigned Olaratumab ‘orphan drug’ status for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma. The European Commission granted a conditional marketing authorisation, based on a Phase II study, valid throughout the European Union on November 9, 2016.