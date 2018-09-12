Global Interstitial Cystitis, Bladder Pain Society concludes 3rd annual scientific conference

The objective was to strengthen the existing working principles and take the plunge to innovative steps in the management of bladder pain syndrome
Global Interstitial Cystitis, Bladder Pain Society (GIBS) has successfully concluded its 3rd Annual Scientific Conference on the subject IC/BPS- GIBS 2018 ‘On the horizon’ held on September 1 and 2, 2018, at Hotel Orchid, Mumbai.
The objective was to enrich and strengthen the existing working principles as per the current international standards and take the plunge to innovative steps in the management of Bladder Pain Syndrome. GIBS aimed towards making this a happening subject for each clinician practicing the uniformly so that every agonised patient gets her/his due finally by the heightened awareness and the results of newer modalities.
The conference began with opening remarks by GIBS Chairman Dr Rajesh Taneja and a special talk by CMD Swati Spentose Vishal Jajodia on ‘Radical Innovations’, followed by a presentation on ‘Few glimpses of GIBS journey’ presented by Dr Sanjay Pandey, Scientific secretary of GIBS.
The conference was honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Dr Ajit Vaze, Urologist in Mumbai & President-Urological Society of India; Guest of Honour Dr Narmada Prasad Gupta, Chairperson Medanta the Medicity Hopsital, Gurugram) and Presidents of international and national Uro/Gyne societies.
GIBS 2018 souvenir containing abstracts were presented during the conference by the enthusiastic IC BPS experts and GIBS working guidelines for physicians to manage IC /BPS in India was released during the conference. Philanthropist and industrialist Vishal Jajodia, also the CMD of Swati Spentose actively participated and interacted with the faculty and delegates. His role in pushing the science behind the IC/BPS was well acknowledged during the conference.
Proceedings of the first day scientific sessions were telecast live as a webinar across the globe. More than 200 viewers logged in and actively participated in the webinar.
The feedback from the 120 strong delegation that attended GIBS with excitement and an urge to learn something new on this evolutionary subject was truly overwhelming. Participants found GIBS the best interactive platform to further knowledge and to know latest about subject by sharing experiences and difficulties with other brilliant brains/specialists working on subject.
The panel has announced the dates for next GIBS Conference as August 24 and 25, 2019, Mumbai, with theme ‘Beyond Horizon’. More than 30 attendees registered themselves on the spot for the next annual meet.