Glenmark’s Saldanha takes over as president of IPA

Glenn Saldanha, CMD, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has taken over as the President of IPA for 2017-19. Rajesh Jain, Joint MD, Panacea Biotec has been appointed as the VP. The IPA, initially formed by eight national companies in November 1999 has now 20 research-based national pharmaceutical companies in its fold.
Its current members are: Alembic; Lupin, Alkem Laboratories, Mylan Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Micro Labs, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma, Cipla, Panacea Biotec, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Unichem Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories, USV, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt.
Collectively, the IPA Members account for almost 85 per cent of the private sector investment in pharmaceutical research and development, contribute 80 per cent of the country’s exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals, service over 46 per cent of the domestic market, and account for 46 per cent of total sales of essential medicines.