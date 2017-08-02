Glenmark’s Acyclovir Ointment USP, 5% receives ANDA approval

Acyclovir Ointment USP, 5 per cent is the generic version of Zovirax Ointment, 5 per cent
Glenmark has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Acyclovir Ointment USP, 5 per cent, the generic version of Zovirax Ointment, 5 per cent, of Valeant International Bermuda.
According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 month period ending June 2017, the Zovirax Ointment, 5 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately $110.3 million.
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 121 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 64 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.