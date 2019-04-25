Glenmark recieves Russian Healthcare Ministry’s approval to market nasal spray

The pharma company received the Russian Minsitry of Healthcare’s approval to market Momate Rhino metered nasal spray as an over-the-counter product
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market Momate Rhino (Mometasone Furoate 50 mcg) metered nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 18 years of age.
“Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory and is among the leading players in this therapy in several markets globally. Russia is an important market for us and we are consistently looking to expand product offerings. We believe OTC is an interesting space and this approval for Momate Rhino nasal spray will help enhance our presence in this segment,” said Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President and Head – Asia, Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
Oxana Pozdnyakova, the company’s Vice President and Business Head in Russia noted, “Allergic rhinitis affects a significant number of people in Russia. The approval to market Momate Rhino as an OTC product paves way for the company to widen patient accessibility of this medicine, which is particularly important at the start of the allergy season.”
According to IQVIA, Glenmark ranked 41st in the retail segment of the Russian pharmaceutical market as of MAT February 2019.