Glenmark receives tentative ANDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted a tentative approval by the United States Food And Drug Administration (US FDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05 per cent (Emulsion Formulation), a generic version of Olux-E Foam, 0.05 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals. According to IQVIATM sales data for the last 12 months, period ending September 2018, the Olux-E Foam, 0.05 per cent. The market achieved annual sales of approximately $13.2 million. Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 144 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 55 ANDAs pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.