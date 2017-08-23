Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment

It is the generic version of Kenalog Ointment, 0.1 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Glenmark has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.1 per cent, the generic version of Kenalog Ointment, 0.1 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals. According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 month period ending June 2017, the Kenalog Ointment, 0.1 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately $ 26.3 million.
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 122 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 64 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA. It continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.