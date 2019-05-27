Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Dipyridamole capsules

Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, is a generic version of Aggrenox Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim
Glenmark recently announced that it has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, a generic version of Aggrenox Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending March 2019, the Aggrenox Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $165.6 million.
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 155 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 57 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.