Glenmark receives ANDA approval for Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL

The drug is the generic version of Mepron 1 Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL, of GlaxoSmithKline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP, 750 mg/5 mL, a generic version of Mepron 1 Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL, of GlaxoSmithKline.
According to IQVIATM sales data, the Mepron Oral Suspension, 750 mg/5 mL market2 achieved an annual sales of approximately $119.1 million.
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 144 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 55 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.