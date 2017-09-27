Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval

Desonide lotion is used to treat inflammation and itchiness caused by skin irritation
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Desonide Lotion, 0.05 per cent.
According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2017, the Desonide Lotion, 0.05 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately $ 23.2 million.
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 126 products authorised for distribution in the US Marketplace and 61 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.