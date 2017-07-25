Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Desonide Cream, 0.05%

As per IMS Health sales data, the Desonide Cream, 0.05 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately $ 44.6 million.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Desonide Cream, 0.05 per cent, the generic version of Desonide Cream, 0.05 per cent of Perrigo New York.
According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 month period ending May 2017, the Desonide Cream, 0.05 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately $44.6 million. Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 120 products authorized for distribution in the US marketplace and 65 ANDA’s pending approval with the US FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.