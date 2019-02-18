Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 150 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 52 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05 per cent, a generic version of Olux 1 Foam, 0.05 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2018, the Olux Foam, 0.05 per cent market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $50.9 million.
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 150 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 52 ANDA’s pending approval with the USFDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.