Glenmark launches oral drug for psoriasis treatment

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched Apremilast, the first advanced oral systemic treatment for psoriasis in India.
Apremilast, which is a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis, will revolutionise the treatment of psoriasis, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
Around 33 million people are estimated to be affected from the disease in the country.
The Mumbai-based company has launched Apremilast under the brand name Aprezo. It has received approval from DCG(I) for Apremilast after conducting clinical trials on the molecule as per the regulatory requirements.
Commenting on the development, Sujesh Vasudevan, President and Head — India, Middle East and Africa, Glenmark said, “With the launch of Apremilast, we are aiming to transform the treatment paradigm for millions of Psoriasis patients in the country.”
Elaborating further, Rajesh Kapur, Senior VP Sales & Marketing, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said the existing treatments for Psoriasis pose several challenges like the need for para-medics for administration, routine laboratory monitoring and safety issues.
“In addition to this, the patients also experience several social difficulties due to the myths associated with the condition. Apremilast is a safer and efficacious treatment which is administered orally thus does not require any paramedic support or routine laboratory monitoring,” he added.