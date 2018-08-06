Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Harbour BioMed in agreement

To develop GBR 1302, a first-in-class bispecific antibody for treatment of HER2-Positive cancers in Greater China territory
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Harbour BioMed, have entered into an exclusive license agreement for the Greater China territory to develop, manufacture and commercialise GBR 1302, Glenmark’s bispecific antibody targeting HER2 and CD3 for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers.
Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive payments for achieving pre-specified development, regulatory and commercialisation milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales for any approved products from Harbour BioMed. The agreement is potentially worth more than $120 million in addition to royalties for Glenmark. Harbour BioMed will lead the clinical development and commercialisation of GBR 1302, with the option to manufacture GBR 1302 for the Greater China market. The companies will collaborate on the generation of clinical data to support the registration of GBR 1302 in HER2-positive indications in their respective territories.
“We are pleased to begin this strategic relationship with Harbour BioMed for the development and commercialisation of our bispecific antibody, GBR 1302 in Greater China, where the predominance of certain HER2 positive cancers presents a significant clinical need,” said Glenn Saldanha, CMD, Glenmark. “GBR1302 is representative of Glenmark’s commitment to the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for unmet medical need, and the opportunity to work collaboratively with Harbour BioMed on this programme, which brings extensive local experience, is very important to Glenmark.”
Dr Jingsong Wang, Founder and CEO, Harbour BioMed said,: “We are looking forward to collaborating with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialise this promising, novel bispecific antibody in Greater China to meet the significant unmet medical needs of Chinese cancer patients. This collaboration is aligned with our strategy to leverage our clinical development expertise by in-licensing highly innovative clinical stage assets. GBR 1302 is complementary to the internal portfolio we are building through our industry leading transgenic mouse platforms for generating innovative antibody-based therapeutics.”