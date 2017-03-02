Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Evestra announce partnership

Evestra will develop a generic version of Merck’s & Co’s NuvaRing, which has been designed to allow women access to a more affordable birth control option
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA, and Evestra, have completed a strategic development, license and commercialisation agreement to develop and market a generic version of Merck’s & Co’s NuvaRing product – etonogestrel/ ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring – designed to allow women access to a more affordable birth control option.
Development on the vaginal ring product is currently under way and the two companies expect to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) in fiscal 2019.
Evestra will develop this product exclusively for Glenmark for the US market, and will receive certain milestone payments during various stages of the product’s development, including royalties on net sales.
“Bringing high-quality and affordable options to market has been a core commitment for Glenmark since the beginning,” said Robert Matsuk, President – North America and Global API, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. “The partnership with Evestra underscores that focus, and expands our portfolio into a leading non – daily contraceptive option prescribed to millions of women in the US.”
Glenmark has secured exclusive marketing and distribution rights for the product, including an option to commercialise two additional Evestra vaginal ring products, for the US market.
“This is an important US-based strategic partnership for Evestra,” Ze’ev Shaked, President and CEO, Evestra. “By aligning our efforts, we expect to make great strides in improving women’s healthcare and access to options that are significantly more accessible due to their lower costs. We are excited to work with Glenmark.”
Merck’s IMS Health NuvaRing registered sales of $768 million in 2016 in the US market. NuvaRing (etonogestrel/ ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring) is an estrogen/ progestin combination hormonal contraceptive (CHC) indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.