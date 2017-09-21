Glenmark Pharma receives ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets

IMS Health estimates annual sales of approx $112.7 million for these three strenghts of Nitrostat® Sublingual Tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Nitroglycerin Sublingual Tablets USP, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg, the generic version of Nitrostat® Sublingual Tablets, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg, of Pfizer, Inc.
According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2017, the Nitrostat® Sublingual Tablets, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $112.7 million. Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 125 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 61 ANDAs pending approval with the US FDA.