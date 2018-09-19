Glenmark Pharma inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The evaluation included 24 long-term economic, environmental and social criteria
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2018. The inclusion in this list is considered highly prestigious by global investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders and also serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.
Speaking on the achievement, Glenn Saldanha, CMD said, “Glenmark is proud to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Market Index 2018. Being listed in the index is a landmark achievement for us and it re-emphasises our efforts towards environment, social and governance factors and how over the years we have emerged as a leader in the area of sustainability. This honour has motivated us to continue working on strengthening our actions to build a sustainable future.”
The DJSI Emerging Market leaders were chosen from over 800 companies who were assessed, out of which 94 made it to the Index. A focussed approach on sustainable practices in conducting the core business, operations and social investments has facilitated Glenmark to be among the only 2 pharmaceutical companies to be featured in the Emerging Market Index. From India there are only 10 companies who have made it to this prestigious listing.
The evaluation included 24 long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Glenmark secured high scores for marketing practices, product quality and recall, environmental policy and management system, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, health outcome contribution and code of business conduct.