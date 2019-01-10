Glenmark Pharma in agreement with Yuhan Corporation

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, announced that its Suisse subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Yuhan Corporation for commercialising its novel nasal spray Ryaltris in South Korea.
The agreement with Yuhan is Glenmark’s second regional licensing deal for Ryaltris. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of the product, while Yuhan will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialisation of Ryaltris in South Korea. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties from Yuhan.