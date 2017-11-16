Glenmark launches Kwitz

Kwitz helps smokers in smoking cessation and support the individual to achieve a smoke-free life
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Kwitz, a medically approved nicotine replacement therapy that helps smokers embark on a step by step journey towards a smoke-free life. Kwitz Nicotine gum will be available in two variants. Kwitz 2mg will be available as an OTC product for smokers having less than 20 cigarettes per day and Kwitz 4mg for smokers consuming more than 20 cigarettes per day as prescription product.
Kwitz, a Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) product provides treatment to smokers who are willing to get on a journey to quit smoking altogether by reducing dependency on cigarettes gradually.
On the occasion of the launch, Sujesh Vasudevan, President, and Head – India, Middle East and Africa, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, “Glenmark is proud to bring Kwitz, a nicotine replacement therapy in India. This product will help smokers achieve a healthier life by quitting tobacco smoking. We hope that Kwitz will help the individuals find a sustainable way to stop smoking in an easy step by step process.”