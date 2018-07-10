Glenmark launches Helsinn’s AKYNZEO

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals expands its oncology franchise in India with the launch of Helsinn’s AKYNZEO
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led global integrated pharma company, and Helsinn, a Swiss pharma group focused on building quality cancer care products, have announced the launch of AKYNZEO, a fixed dose combination drug for the prevention of CINV (chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting) in the Indian market under an exclusive licensing agreement.
AKYNZEO, an oral fixed combination of netupitant 300mg and palonosetron 0.5mg, is to be administered in a single capsule that acts on both the two main pathways associated with acute and delayed phases of CINV. The product has been developed by Helsinn and Glenmark has exclusive marketing rights for AKYNZEO in India and Nepal.
“Oncology is a key area of focus for Glenmark and we are committed to bringing in new treatment options for Indian patients. Nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy has a significant impact on quality of life of cancer patients that can influence a patient’s adherence to the treatments being undertaken. AKYNZEO is a convenient single-dose oral capsule for each chemotherapy cycle that covers both the acute and delayed phase of CINV, avoiding multiple drug antiemetic options and thereby improving patient compliance,” said Sujesh Vasudevan, President – India Formulations, Middle East and Africa at Glenmark.
Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO commented, “We are very pleased to announce that the oral fixed combination AKYNZEO has now been launched in India and Nepal, providing a new prophylactic option for patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Helsinn is focused on helping people with cancer get the best out of every day and is pleased to be expanding its availability. Glenmark is a trusted partner with an excellent footprint in this region and a commitment to providing the best treatment options for people with cancer and we are delighted to be working alongside them on this.”
AKYNZEO is already being marketed in the EU, the U S, and several other leading markets of the world.