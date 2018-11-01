Glenmark launches globally-renowned hair growth formula Nourkrin in Russia

Nourkrin contains Marilex, a unique and proprietary scientific formula, rich in specific proteoglycans essential for hair follicle growth.
Glenmark has launched Nourkrin in Russia under an exclusive licensing agreement with Denmarkheadquartered Pharma Medico Mumbai, India. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led globally integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of Nourkrin in Russia.
Nourkrin is a globally renowned, clinically-proven proteoglycan replacement formula, for addressing one of the key underlying causes of hair loss in males and females. Nourkrin Woman and Nourkrin Man will be exclusively marketed in Russia by Glenmark Impex, the Russian subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, under a licensing agreement with Denmarkhead quartered firm Pharma Medico ApS.
Glenmark had already launched Nourkrin Woman in India in early 2018. Nourkrin contains Marilex, a unique and proprietary scientific formula, rich in specific proteoglycans essential for hair follicle growth.
Nourkrin is a proven formula based on more than 56 scientific studies and is recognized by leading regulatory agencies globally. Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President & Head – Asia, Russia & CIS, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said“We are very happy to launch Nourkrin for both women and men in Russia. It is a much awaited product, as the problem of hair loss affects quite a significant proportion of the population.
Glenmark has a strong portfolio of dermatology products in Russia offering patients relief from different types of skin disorders for several decades and Nourkrin will be a great addition to this portfolio.” According to a survey conducted by market research firm GfK in 2017, 18.7 million women and 14.1 million men in Russia experienced hair loss over the preceding 12 months.
Nourkrin Woman and Nourkrin Man, available as tablets, are an easy-to-use therapy compared to clinical procedures and hair sprays and creams. The product will be available through retail pharmacy chains as well as online pharmacies.