Glenmark in exclusive license agreement with Grandpharma

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Grandpharma (China) Co for commercialising its novel nasal spray Ryaltris in China.
The agreement with Grandpharma is Glenmark’s third regional licensing deal for Ryaltris. Glenmark has already signed licensing deals for commercializing Ryaltris in Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.
Ryaltris [olopatadine hydrochloride (665 mcg) and mometasone furoate (25 mcg)], developed by Glenmark, is a novel, investigational, fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age.
Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible to manufacture and supply Ryaltris, while Grandpharma will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialisation of Ryaltris in China.
Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, regulatory filing, regulatory approval and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties from Grandpharma for Ryaltris.
“We are happy to partner with Grandpharma in China as its product portfolio complements well with Ryaltris and this partnership gives us an opportunity to tap into one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world. This step is aligned with our vision to make Ryaltris the first global brand of Glenmark through launches in multiple markets across the globe,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
In May 2018, Glenmark filed a New Drug Application (NDA) for Ryaltris with the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), which is currently under review with the regulator. Glenmark plans to commercialise Ryaltris in various markets globally. The company will continue to explore commercial partnerships for Ryaltris in markets where it doesn’t have direct presence.