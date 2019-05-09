Glenmark clears phase 3 study on rhinitis treatment

The company had been studying Ryaltris, a nasal spray, for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received positive results from a Phase 3 study of Ryaltris, an investigational fixed-dose combination nasal spray for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR), according to a press release issued by the company.
The study, conducted on patients aged from 6 to 12 years, met its primary endpoint in achieving clinically meaningful and statistically significant change from baseline in average morning and evening Reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS), compared to placebo.
1 Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride [665 mcg] and mometasone furoate [25 mcg]), also known as GSP 301 Nasal Spray, has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the brand name.