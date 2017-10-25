Home / Latest Updates / GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 32 per cent at Rs 130 crs

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 32 per cent at Rs 130 crs

By PTI on October 25, 2017
The investment worth USD 361 million or 328 million euros will be ploughed into facilities in Barnard Castle in northeastern England, Ware in the southeast, and Montrose in Scotland, GSK said in a statement. (Reuters) The investment worth USD 361 million or 328 million euros will be ploughed into facilities in Barnard Castle in northeastern England, Ware in the southeast, and Montrose in Scotland, GSK said in a statement. (Reuters)

The standalone total income of the company rose to Rs 845.87 crore

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals today reported a 31.83 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 130.32 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 98.85 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

The standalone total income of the company also rose to Rs 845.87 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 817.20 crore in the same period a year ago.

Please Wait while comments are loading...