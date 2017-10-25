GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 net up 32 per cent at Rs 130 crs

The standalone total income of the company rose to Rs 845.87 crore
Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals today reported a 31.83 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 130.32 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 98.85 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.
The standalone total income of the company also rose to Rs 845.87 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 817.20 crore in the same period a year ago.